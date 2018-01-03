Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Jan. 4 - 7

San Diego kicks off 2018 with laughs, sprints, and some late-holiday fun this weekend.
Global Winter Wonderland at SDCCU and Viejas Casino's mammoth ice skating rink are still in service for those looking for a little more holiday fun.
For those ready to jump into spring, the San Diego Spring Home Show comes to the convention center. Attendees are likely to get all their home inspiration and motivation for next season.
On the entertainment side, West Coast hip-hop pioneer Warren G and DJ Quik are headlining House of Blues to start the weekend. For laughs, New York-based comedian Drew Michael takes the stage at American Comedy Co. for some stand-up.
Here's a look at more events this weekend in San Diego:
Where: American Comedy Co.; When: Thursday - Saturday
New York-based comedian Drew Michael brings his stand-up comedy to American Comedy Co. this weekend. Michael has written for Saturday Night Live, guest starred in The Carmichael Show, and recorded a stand-up special for Comedy Central.
Where: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center; When: Friday - Saturday
The Epic Glow in the Dark Party in Chula Vista will feature an obstacle course, silent auction, some dancing fun, and more glow in the dark fun! The event benefits Metugo, a nonprofit organization supporting newly diagnosed cancer patients.
Thirty-five orchestra tickets for each of Hamilton's 28 scheduled performances in San Diego from Jan. 6 to 28 will be up for grabs at $10 a piece. The lottery takes place at 11 a.m. PST two days prior and closes at 9 a.m. the day before the selected performance.
Where: California Center for the Arts, Escondido; When: Saturday
Wildlife legend Jack Hanna is heading to Escondido for a look at his wild adventures through stories and footage. And of course, what would a "Jungle Jack" experience be without some wild guests for fans to meet.
New year, new you! Lac up for the San Diego Resolution Run Half Marathon, 15K, and 5K in Mission Bay. Runners and walkers will take in the scenic waterfront, enjoy a post-race finisher's village, goody bags, and, of course, kick off the year celebrating health.