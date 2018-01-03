Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Jan. 4 - 7

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - New year, new things to do!

San Diego kicks off 2018 with laughs, sprints, and some late-holiday fun this weekend.

Global Winter Wonderland at SDCCU and Viejas Casino's mammoth ice skating rink are still in service for those looking for a little more holiday fun.

For those ready to jump into spring, the San Diego Spring Home Show comes to the convention center. Attendees are likely to get all their home inspiration and motivation for next season.

On the entertainment side, West Coast hip-hop pioneer Warren G and DJ Quik are headlining House of Blues to start the weekend. For laughs, New York-based comedian Drew Michael takes the stage at American Comedy Co. for some stand-up.

Here's a look at more events this weekend in San Diego:

Comedian Drew Michael

Where: American Comedy Co.; When: Thursday - Saturday

New York-based comedian Drew Michael brings his stand-up comedy to American Comedy Co. this weekend. Michael has written for Saturday Night Live, guest starred in The Carmichael Show, and recorded a stand-up special for Comedy Central.

California's largest outdoor ice skating rink

Where: Viejas Casino and Resort; When: Thursday - Sunday

Continue the holiday magic with a trip to Viejas for some ice skating fun on California's largest outdoor rink.

Warren G and DJ Quik

Where: House of Blues San Diego; When: Friday

West Coast hip-hop pioneer Warren G and DJ Quik headline House of Blues to kick off San Diego's music scene this weekend.

Epic Glow in the Dark Party

Where: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center; When: Friday - Saturday

The Epic Glow in the Dark Party in Chula Vista will feature an obstacle course, silent auction, some dancing fun, and more glow in the dark fun! The event benefits Metugo, a nonprofit organization supporting newly diagnosed cancer patients.

San Diego Spring Home Show

Where: San Diego Convention Center; When: Friday - Sunday

Up your home decor touch at San Diego's Spring Home Show. Meet with experts who will inspire and motivate you to start home planning with confidence.

Global Winter Wonderland

Where: SDCCU Stadium; When: Friday - Sunday

Need an extra holiday fix? The multicultural theme park Global Winter Wonderland is still running at SDCCU stadium, featuring a circus of lights, holiday-themed displays, and international food.

Hamilton ticket lottery

Where: Online; When: Saturday - Sunday

Thirty-five orchestra tickets for each of Hamilton's 28 scheduled performances in San Diego from Jan. 6 to 28 will be up for grabs at $10 a piece. The lottery takes place at 11 a.m. PST two days prior and closes at 9 a.m. the day before the selected performance.

Jack Hanna's "Into the Wild Live!"

Where: California Center for the Arts, Escondido; When: Saturday

Wildlife legend Jack Hanna is heading to Escondido for a look at his wild adventures through stories and footage. And of course, what would a "Jungle Jack" experience be without some wild guests for fans to meet.

Carnaval Fantastique

Where: Sycuan Casino; When: Sunday

You won't want to miss out on Sycuan's dazzling show of gravity-defying acrobatics, feats of strength and balance, hilarious comedy, dancers and laser effects on the Carnaval stage.

San Diego Resolution Run 5K/15K/Half Marathon

Where: Tecolote Shores South Park; When: Sunday

New year, new you! Lac up for the San Diego Resolution Run Half Marathon, 15K, and 5K in Mission Bay. Runners and walkers will take in the scenic waterfront, enjoy a post-race finisher's village, goody bags, and, of course, kick off the year celebrating health.