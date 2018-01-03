Lottery for $10 'Hamilton' tickets in San Diego announced

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Miss your chance at Hamilton tickets for the show's upcoming San Diego performances? Don't fret. You have another chance.

Broadway San Diego announced Tuesday a digital lottery for tickets to the Broadway hit's January shows at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

Fans waited in line for hours back in October to get their hands on tickets for local shows. Tickets started at $75 but went as high as $595.

Thirty-five orchestra tickets for each of Hamilton's 28 scheduled performances from Jan. 6 to 28 will be up for grabs at $10 a piece.

Fans who log on right now may find that lottery registration for San Diego hasn't been made live. We've contacted Broadway San Diego about when they plan to make registration live and will update this article when they respond.

WHAT TO DO...

Fans can register for the lottery by downloading the official "Hamilton" app for iOS or Android or visiting the show's website here.

HOW...

The lottery for tickets for each show will begin at 11 a.m. PST two days prior and close at 9 a.m. the day before that performance. Entrants will be sent notifications the day before the show of whether they won or not.

SOME RULES...

Only one lottery ticket is permitted per person.

Tickets must be purchased online by 4 p.m. the day before the selected show using the link sent to winners. Tickets not claimed before the deadline will be forfeited. Lottery tickets can be picked up at will call three hours before the show.

Lottery tickets resold will be voided. Entrants must be at least 18-years-old and have a valid state identification.