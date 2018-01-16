California may not be best place to retire, according to new survey

California may not be the best place to retire due to cost of living, according to a new WalletHub survey.

According to the survey, California came in 49th out of 50 states for adjusted cost of living and 39th for elderly-friendly labor market.

The study also found that California ranked 45th for percentage of the population 65-years-old and older.

This may all seem like bad news, but overall California ranked 15th on the list of best places to retire. California did come in 3rd for quality of life, no doubt giving the state a boost on the list.

Below is a list of top 10 best states to retire, according to the survey:

Florida

Colorado

South Dakota

Iowa

Virgina

Wyoming

New Hampshire

Idaho

Utah

Arizona

