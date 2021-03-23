Menu

Betty the Frog named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny

Cadbury
The results are in, and for the first time, an amphibian was named this year's Cadbury Bunny.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 23, 2021
STUART, Fla. — The results are in, and for the first time, an amphibian was named this year's Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury announced Tuesday that Betty the Australian White' Treefrog would star in the iconic clucking bunny commercial that will air nationwide sometime this spring.

"Betty's been a great addition to our home, and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" said Kaitlyn V., Betty's owner, in a press release. "She has been a wonderful companion at college, and thanks to the support of my friends, family, and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears."

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a goat, and a miniature horse.

Betty is the first-ever female to win the coveted title.

In addition to starring in a commercial, Betty will also receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Click here to watch a sneak peek of Betty's commercial debut.

