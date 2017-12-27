A look ahead at the 2018 Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Millions of people are looking forward to watching as flower-covered floats march down the streets of Pasadena, California in the 2018 Rose Parade.

One of the floats in this year’s parade is The UPS Store’s “Books Bring Dreams to Life.” The float is meant to promote literacy, according to UPS.

The float goes all out and will feature a sea monster that sways from side to side as smoke blows from her nostrils.

And there’s no short supply of San Diegans getting involved in the festivity. A group of riders from Valley Center will ride their horses in the Rose Parade.

If you’re looking to splurge on a trip to the Rose Parade, companies like Five Star Tours offer trips and reserved seats to the Rose Parade.

Tickets for the tours are $149, according to the company’s website. Tours include reserved grandstand seating, snacks, a tour guide and roundtrip transportation.

If you’re staying home, the parade begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 1 and will be aired on ABC.