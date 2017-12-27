Valley Center Vaqueros head to Pasadena for Rose Parade

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - A group of riders from Valley Center will show off their abilities to the entire world on New Year's Day when they ride in the Rose Parade.

It's the first time ever for the Valley Center Vaqueros.

"I could barely believe it," says Lisa Burkhard, who put together the Vaqueros application. "I started screaming when we got the letter!"

This was just the second year the Vaqueros applied to ride in the parade. They're one of just 20 horse groups accepted, out of hundreds that apply. Burkhard says she thinks their experience in riding in local parades around San Diego helped them stand out.

"We've done parades with big crowds, with planes flying overhead," says Burkhard. "Our horses won't be spooked."

The Vaqueros will leave for Pasadena Wednesday and have a week of shows and appearances planned before the parade on New Year's Day. Burkhard says the extra events are just as important since they can help share a love of horses.

"If you've ever ridden in the parade, if you watch a little kid when they see a horse coming down a parade, kids that don't get to see horses every day, it's pretty magical."

For the Parade, the Vaqueros made special outfits, with roses on their hats, pants, and vests. They also have new bridles for the horses.

'We wanted it to be reminiscent of the old west," says Burkhard. "Our club started in 1960 and we wanted to have the look like this."

The 129th Rose Parade kicks off January 1 at 8 a.m. on ABC 10.