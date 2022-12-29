You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like a dry cough or stuffy nose. It can also prevent dry skin and chapped lips and may help fight germs and alleviate snoring.

Through Dec. 31, you can get a large humidifier shipped to you for just $25.

Taotronics has discounted the Homech Cool Mist 6L Humidifier from about $70 to $52.99. And thanks to a promo code provided by Hip2Save, you’ll save almost $34 more.

The humidifier has a large tank that can hold more than 1.5 gallons of water. Since it also has a powerful fan, it can run for up to 60 hours on a single tank, providing continuous, even mist for a room up to 430 square feet.

Although it has a strong fan, it is designed to be ultra quiet. The patent-pending water-dripping reduction system keeps the sound level under 27 decibels. In comparison, the American Academy of Audiology rates a whisper at 30 decibels.

Safety features include an automatic shutoff when the humidifier is empty to avoid the motor burning out and a durable nano-coating on the circuit board that prevents water damage. In addition, a blue indicator on the side of the humidifier lets you check the water level at a glance.

Cleaning a humidifier thoroughly and frequently is essential, as bacteria can build up due to the damp environment. Fortunately, this humidifier is designed to be cleaned with ease. It has a wide opening and comes with a cleaning brush.

Nearly 500 customers have reviewed the humidifier, giving it an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Reviewers who gave it a full five stars like that it puts out a noticeable amount of mist and doesn’t require frequent refills.

“Great value for the price and works really well,” wrote reviewer Kies. “I love that it can hold quite a bit of water for refilling isn’t needed as often. Would buy again!”

Notably, some people didn’t like the light on the machine at night. However, others appreciated the soft glow.

To get this humidifier for under $25, add it to your cart and head to the checkout page. Once there, enter the promo code DESAH3 in the discount code box. The price will drop to $19.08. With shipping fees and taxes (where applicable), it will still cost less than $25 total.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.