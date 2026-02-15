Hundreds of couples tie the knot on Valentine's Day at San Diego County building

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On this day of love, hundreds of San Diego couples decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married at the County Administration Building.

It was a day of love and commitment as couples made the county building lawn a wedding destination, with over 200 couples expected to say "I do" throughout the day.

"Today we have 150 reservations, and with walk-ins we'll be over 200 couples taking the big leap," said Jordan Marks, assessor, recorder and county clerk.

Alex Birch proposed to Katie Sauve last Valentine's Day, so it was only fitting for them to make it official on the same day.

"I had rose petals and pictures of us over the last 10 years and a sign that asked if she would marry me," Alex said about his proposal.

"He's my best friend. He makes me laugh. He knows me better than anybody else," Katie said.

The high school sweethearts have been together for 12 years and finally made it official with family by their side.

"I love everything about her. She's bubbly, she's smart, she's incredibly kind of ambitious," Alex said.

Alex and Katie say this is only the beginning of their married love story. They plan to celebrate with a bigger wedding in Cancun this spring but wanted to make it legal on love's biggest day.

The couple walked down a makeshift aisle on the county building lawn to start the first day of the rest of their lives together.

The county opened on a Saturday to make the Valentine's Day weddings happen, with staff volunteering their time for the special event.

"All my team members that are here volunteered to be here because we want to be a part of your love story," Marks said.

During a time when weddings can cost thousands of dollars, county officials say this provides an affordable yet still romantic option for couples.

"These days the weddings will cost you $20,000 to $40,000, but we need those couples to really use that for a down payment on a home," Marks said.

Whether it's a first chance or second chance at love, the newlyweds left with a ring and a new beginning on the most romantic day of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

