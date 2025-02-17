UCSD student raises over $10K for Pasadena Humane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One UC San Diego student is sending donations and a check for more than $10,000 to Pasadena Humane this week.

In January, ABC 10News met Evan Gervase, a UCSD student who could not stand by idly and not do something to help with the Los Angeles wildfires.

Because of her love for animals, Gervase started a GoFundMe in January to help out Pasadena Humane and has since raised more than $10,000 with the help of San Diego donors.

"I did this because I felt so much sorrow and hurt for the people who were in such a horrible position," Gervase said. "This really shows how as a community, we can pull together not only for our own community but for someone else somewhere else."

Gervase said she's delivering the check to Pasadena Humane this coming Saturday, along with loads of supplies she picked up from a pet store on Sunday.

Gervase partnered with local businesswoman Hannah LeBron, who also helped Gervase's GoFundMe. With the help of hundreds of extra dollars that LeBron raised, Gervase bought pet food, beds, bowls, toys, and more to deliver along with the check on Saturday.

Gervase said she will be putting together care packages with all the supplies, knowing that Pasadena Humane likes to send them along with families who adopt one of their animals.

ABC 10News checked in with Pasadena Humane on Sunday ahead of receiving the donations from Gervase.

Kevin McManus, PR & Communications Manager at Pasadena Humane, said the shelter rescued more than 1,200 animals from the LA wildfires, and are still finding animals to this day that have survived the devastation.

McManus said they have teams still going out to the burn areas and are using wet food to draw the animals out, so they can be cared for back at Pasadena Humane.

McManus also said a majority of the animals that came in during the wildfires have since been either reunited with their families or adopted.

A couple hundred animals from the wildfire still remain in their care, and McManus said the San Diego Humane Society picked up another dozen dogs for adoption this week.

Pasadena Humane asked Gervase to hold onto her donations for the past month because they received mountains of donations and ran out of storage.

Now they're prepared to take in more, and McManus is expecting to receive Gervase's check and donations this Saturday.

McManus spoke of how touched he was that a college student from outside of LA would go to great lengths to help their shelter.

"Every time we get any kind of donation, especially from afar, it's just validating the work we're doing, how we're caring for the animals, and it's just a huge lift," McManus said.

Gervase's GoFundMe will continue to remain active and accept donations. Gervase hopes to present another check to Pasadena Humane in the coming months.

