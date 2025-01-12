UC San Diego student starts GoFundMe to help animals impacted by LA wildfires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A UC San Diego student is in contact with the animal shelters in Los Angeles trying to send more resources their way to help the animals affected by the wildfires.

Evan Gervase said because she's a full-time student at UC San Diego, she can't go to LA as often as she'd like to help the animal shelters.

Instead, she's started a GoFundMe and is hoping to send donations as quickly as possible because there are hundreds of animals that are suffering.

"Currently, they need monetary donations to take care of the burned animals coming in," Gervase said. "A lot of them are doing oxygen treatments, so it's hard to see. I saw a couple of dogs basically in a pen. they're just being filtrated with oxygen to clear their lungs."

Gervase has mainly been in contact with Pasadena Humane,and on their website, it said they've taken in more than 300 animals from the Eaton Canyon fire as of Thursday.

Gervase said when she spoke with Pasadena Humane earlier Saturday, she said they've taken in more animals since.

Gervase said her GoFundMe will also help out the neighboring animal shelters that are taking animals out of Pasadena Humane to clear up more space for the burn animals.

ABC 10News did a story with the San Diego Humane Society a few days ago about when they brought down dozens of dogs to help make space for Pasadena Humane.