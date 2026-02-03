SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Travelers without Real ID now face $45 fee to fly as new enforcement begins.

The Transportation Security Administration began enforcing Real ID requirements on February 1, requiring passengers without the compliant identification to pay a $45 fee before boarding domestic and international flights.

Most travelers at San Diego International Airport on Monday already had their Real ID, but some found themselves navigating the new fee system.

Londell Anderson, traveling from Minneapolis to San Diego.

Anderson came to San Diego to escape unrest in Minneapolis, describing the experience as difficult.

"Watching the world change right in front of you is a different thing," Anderson said. "This was a peaceful weekend here in San Diego."

Anderson experienced the new process firsthand due to his Real ID not arriving in time for his travels.

"I had to go do the paperwork or whatever to get the real ID, and it just never came in yet," Anderson said.

The Minneapolis DMV issued Anderson a receipt for his Real ID application, which he has been using to clear TSA checkpoints.

"I'll be ready to show them my receipt, but they pretty much let me go and ask me a couple of questions," Anderson said.

The government now requires travelers to have a Real ID star logo on their driver's license for both domestic and international travel.

Acting Executive Assistant Administrator Steve Lorincz said the $45 fee supports the Confirm ID program.

"That fee is to make sure that we have the most modern system, the technology and cover the 6% of the population that does not have a real ID compliant driver's license," Lorincz said.

To apply for temporary travel authorization, passengers can visit TSA.gov/confirmID, pay the $45 fee, and receive a receipt valid for 10 days of travel.

Travelers who don't have a Real ID-compliant driver's license can still use a valid passport as an alternative form of identification.