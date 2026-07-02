Snapchat CEO and wife erase medical debt for eligible San Diegans.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and his wife, entrepreneur Miranda Kerr, are partnering with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt to eliminate more than $550 million in unpaid medical debt for more than 250,000 Californians.

Patients who qualify will receive a letter in the mail by mid-July.

San Diego County is receiving the largest share of the gift. Out of the $550 million in debt being erased, more than $99 million will benefit people in San Diego County, with more than 40,000 San Diegans expected to find out that their medical debt will be wiped away.

In a social media post, Spiegel and Kerr addressed the public and started by saying: "Hey everybody, Evan and Miranda here, and today we are so excited because we're announcing a partnership with Undue Medical Debt to relieve over half a billion dollars of unpaid medical debt for more than 250,000 Californians."

Spiegel and Kerr partnered with the non-profit organization Undue Medical Debt, which specializes in buying and erasing medical debt for qualifying patients across the country.

Patients will qualify for medical debt relief if they fall at or below 400% of the federal poverty level, or if their medical debt equals 5% or more of their annual income.

The non-profit organization also buys medical debt in bulk from hospitals, physician groups, and collection agencies before eliminating it.

Marisa Clemente, VP of Philanthropy at Undue Medical Debt, said,

"Medical debt is the only debt that folks do not ask for. Folks will skip care because they're afraid of the bill that comes next, or they may go to the hospital for something that they may think is innocuous, but it turns out to be a large financial burden right after. So our whole ethos and our whole mission is built on the fact that we want folks to get the healthcare they need without that fear."

One past recipient in San Diego, identified only as Amanda, said, "When I learned that Undue Medical Debt had purchased and relieved my medical bill, it felt like a genuine moment of relief. That balance, which once felt like another hurdle to overcome, was suddenly gone. It lifted a small but very real weight off my shoulders.

Having that debt forgiven has positively impacted my financial situation. It gives me more room to focus on maintaining stability, managing my responsibilities, and continuing to build a better future for myself. Instead of worrying about that lingering balance, I’m able to put my energy toward my goals and the progress I’m making.

To some, [this] might not seem like a life-changing amount, but for me it represents something important: a step forward and a reminder that support and compassion can make a real difference in someone’s life."

Kerr addressed those who may be skeptical when they receive notice of the debt relief.

"One of the reasons we wanted to share this directly is because if you happen to receive a letter in the mail letting you know your medical debt has been forgiven, we want you to know it's real," Kerr said.

Spiegel added that no action is required from recipients.

"You don't need to apply or fill out paperwork. You'll just receive a letter letting you know that the debt has been forgiven. We hope this brings a little peace of mind and allows you to focus on what matters the most," Spiegel said.