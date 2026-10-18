San Diego's Sunday October 18th Forecast: Slightly cooler, dangerous beach conditions

Good morning San Diego happy Sunday!

After a hot and windy end to the week, conditions are starting to settle down across San Diego County. We’re still looking at above-average temperatures today, but it will be a little cooler than yesterday.

For today, coastal communities will see highs ranging from 79 to 87 degrees, with inland areas reaching 81 to 89. The mountains will be cooler, with highs in the 60s to upper 70s, and the deserts topping out in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

So, while the worst of the heat is behind us for now, it’s still going to feel warm out there, especially inland. The Santa Ana winds have also settled down, and we’re gradually moving toward more typical temperatures.

But if you’re planning to spend time at the beach today, heads up, there's a Beach Hazards Statement takes effect at 9 this morning and continues through Tuesday morning. Surf is expected to build to 3 to 6 feet, bringing dangerous rip currents and breaking waves. That can make swimming hazardous, even for experienced swimmers, so it’s best to stay out of the water or remain near an occupied lifeguard tower.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to ease, returning closer to average by Tuesday. Then we’re watching the potential for a change in the weather midweek.

A cold Pacific storm could bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with scattered showers lingering into Thursday. Temperatures could also drop significantly, with highs in the 60s along the coast and in the valleys.

So enjoy the slightly cooler weather today, but keep those beach hazards in mind, because the ocean could be more dangerous than it looks!

Today's Highs:

Coast: 79-87°

Inland: 81-89°

Mountains: 62-78°

Deserts: 79-85°

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