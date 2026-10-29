San Diego's Forecast Thursday October 29th: A cloudy day all over, preparing for a rainy Halloween

Happy Thursday San Diego!

Today, we're partly cloudy all over. Temperatures will be a little cooler, with highs in the 70s along the coast and inland, and 60s in the mountains.

But we're keeping an eye on rain heading our way and it looks like Halloween weekend could be a wet one. We could see a few light showers Thursday afternoon, but rain chances really start picking up Friday morning.

Then, another round of rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the chance for thunderstorms, too.

It's still too early to know exactly how much rain we'll get or which areas will see the most. But some forecasts are showing the potential for one to two inches of rain through the weekend.

So if you've got Halloween plans, you may want to have a backup plan ready. It could be a cold and wet one!

And while we're watching the rain, we're also keeping an eye on the coast. High tides have already broken daily records this week in San Diego Harbor and La Jolla.

The Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect through today at 1 p.m., followed by a Coastal Flood Advisory through Friday at 2 p.m. Water levels will remain higher than normal, so watch out for sneaker waves and stay off rock walls and jetties.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 60-70°

Deserts: 77-83°

We'll keep watching that Halloween weekend forecast as we get a better idea of when the heaviest rain could arrive.