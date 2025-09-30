San Diego's Forecast - A pleasant and mostly sunny end to September!

Happy Tuesday San Diego!

We're closing September off with a pretty pleasant day across our county. But the coast could stay under the marine layer clouds for a while, and only get partial clearing by this afternoon. Looking ahead, a shallower marine layer for the rest of the workweek will clear out faster to sunny skies.

If you're headed to the beaches, be prepared for big waves and strong rip currents for one more day. A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect until 11pm tonight for waves of 3 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Temperatures are still slightly lower than average but we'll see a slight warming by Thursday. Expect 70s and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts this week.

By the weekend, we'll be back down a couple of degrees, and can expect greater cooling next week as a pair of storms pass by well to the north of San Diego. At this point, the chance of any rain is minimal, but if these storms dig farther south, we may be able to get a little rain. Expect a deeper marine layer this weekend into early next week with slower clearing and potentially marine layer drizzle.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 67-80°

Deserts: 93-95°

