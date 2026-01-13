San Diego Navy chief petty officer pleads not guilty to 17 child sex abuse charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Navy chief petty officer pleaded not guilty Monday to 17 charges related to sexually abusing children 10 years or younger during his arraignment in San Diego County Superior Court.

Chief Petty Officer Michael Di'Angelo was denied bail and ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from his alleged victims due to the serious nature of the charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Di'Angelo was arrested last Thursday morning in Serra Mesa. The Navy has identified him as an aviation electronics technician assigned to a command at Naval Air Station North Island.

"Whether they serve in law enforcement or part of the military, you kind of expect them to conduct themselves in a standard that might be a little higher than the general public, but we take all these cases seriously regardless of what they do," Deputy District Attorney Frederick Washington said. "Law enforcement in San Diego and the district attorney's office handled it as expeditiously as possible."

Court documents obtained by ABC 10News show a restraining order was filed the week of his arrest, alleging Di'Angelo was showing abusive behavior.

Di'Angelo will have both his readiness hearing on January 22nd and his preliminary hearing on January 26th.