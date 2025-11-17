San Diego Forecast Monday Nov. 17 - A rainy week ahead!

Happy Monday San Diego!

If you were getting ready to store away your umbrella already, don't! We have more rain coming our way, and it's here to stay until the end of the week.

Today's highs are about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year across our region, and the cool weather is also here to stay for the next couple of days. They will slowly increase as we enter the weekend, warming up by 10-20 degrees across the board by Sunday. Still, at their warmest, temperatures will be right at or slightly below average.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 61-70°

Mountains: 49-60°

Deserts: 66-72°

We could expect some showers throughout the day, but the heavier rainfall is expected this evening around 7 p.m. thunderstorms also could be expected.

Overnight lows will be cool enough in the higher elevations for the snow level to drop to 5,000 ft. overnight into Tuesday, meaning Palomar Mountain and Mt. Laguna could see some flurries, although there will be little to no snow accumulation.

Rain is likely tomorrow as well, but we are not expecting to receive the same amount we saw over the weekend. The 48-hour total for Monday and Tuesday should stay below an inch.

Showers could stick around into Wednesday morning, but after that we get about a 24-hour break before another system hits our region Thursday and Friday. That one is expecting to bring a heavier rainfall, models showing at least 2 inches of rain accumulation across the board.

My tip for the week, is have the umbrella and rain jacket handy at all times!

