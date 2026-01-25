San Diego Filmmakers Tell Filipino Immigrant Story in 'Red Light Teachers'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local filmmaking duo is using the big screen to tell a story that hits close to home for many San Diego families. Their new movie, Red Light Teachers, focuses on the struggles of Filipino immigrants and educators — and it's in theaters now. I sat down with the director and star of the movie, who draw from their own family experiences.

For local actress and filmmaker Hillary Soriano, it's about more than making movies.

"This one in particular because it's like with me and Chris, both of our parents were immigrants and they came from the Philippines to America so that we could have a better life. Just showcasing that through our films and our stories, it gives me the passion to keep going and keep sharing these stories," Soriano said.

"Red Light Teachers" follows Maria, a Filipino immigrant who moves to America. She struggles to find work while pursuing her dream, facing challenges that many immigrants know too well.

When asked how she prepared for such a challenging role, Soriano said, "It took me three months to learn pole dancing, it really hurt, but it helped me be real and raw as a character. I also got to film at the church I grew up in, which was really special."

Hillary and her husband Chris are the filmmaking duo behind Red Light Teachers. This is their fourth independent film featuring a mostly Filipino American cast — they've even worked with boxing phenom Manny Pacquiao.

Both have a background in journalism, and when asked how they got into filmmaking, Chris explained, "We learned how to create things on our own and so just really like utilizing what we had like a whole apartment full of actors, you know, so we're like, oh OK, let's make a movie."

"I love filming in San Diego. It's the reason why we shoot all our movies here. I want to continue to film here for the rest of my career," Hillary said.

Set against a San Diego backdrop, it's not just a story about struggle but also success — a success story that director and actor Chris Soriano says hits home to so many who live here.

"If we're not telling our stories, I mean, who else is gonna do it, right? So, that's the reason why I became a filmmaker is, I'm a Filipino American. I have a unique lens," Chris Soriano said.

A story Hillary and Chris Soriano hope will inspire audiences everywhere.

You can catch it on the big screen at the Regal in San Marcos now playing.

