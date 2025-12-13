San Diego Bay Parade of Lights 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Around this time of year, we’re used to seeing holiday decorations on houses and streetlights… but in San Diego, even the boats get dressed up.

Rachelle Compton, a boat owner on Shelter Island, has spent over 60 hours decking out her vessel.

Sot “Wiring the bottom of the lights today and it's just very tedious."

On top of dozens of lights along her boat, she has multiple inflatable aliens porched up on her deck and even a Santa riding a spaceship — if you’re picking up a theme here, that’s because there is one.

This year's theme is "an out of this world Christmas," San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Chairman Larry Baumann, says. "So I think we'll see a lot of aliens on the bay.”

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is back for its 55th year and Rachelle, who won the competition last year, wants another win.

The parade is a long-standing tradition built by San Diego’s boating community, what’s now a massive holiday spectacle started with one simple idea, keeping businesses afloat.

"Most of the businesses on the islands and on the waterfront can use some business in December Sunday nights," Baumann says. "As you look around, I mean it's spectacular, where else can you do this in December and be comfortable? I'm in short sleeves the middle of December! It's beautiful.”

It now draws thousands of spectators to the bay every year, and more boaters like Rachelle keep signing up.

“We have almost 100 boats registered as of today,and with the weather being the way it is,we'll probably pick up a few more," Baumann says.

The parade starts at Point Loma and ends at the Coronado Ferry Landing, and will happen December 14th and the 21st.

And organizers say they’re ready for a smooth sail into the holidays.

