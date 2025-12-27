Rain complicates post-Christmas travel as drivers hit San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many people are starting to hit the roads and skies to get home after Christmas, but rain could complicate matters for those doing their post-holiday traveling.

In fact, AAA predicts 109.5 million Americans will travel by car for their year-end trips, over the 13-day year-end holiday period beginning December 20 and ending January 1.

Driving is expected to be the most popular way to travel heading into the post-Christmas weekend, which means more cars on the road just as more rain moves in.

AAA also predicted peak congestion times between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, with the 15 North in Mira Mesa expected to increase by three and a half hours in travel time.

However, good news for drivers — that didn't happen.

Another reason why driving was the more popular mode of travel on Friday evening is gas prices.

Unleaded gas is down to about $4.49 a gallon in San Diego, which is about the same as this time last year.

At one Valvoline location in Mira Mesa, manager Christian Moore said he's seen plenty of travelers preparing for their holiday trips.

"So far we've had 50 cars today," Moore said when asked about travelers getting oil changes before hitting the road.

Moore offered a few practical tips for drivers to be extra prepared when driving in the rain.

Moore said to first consider getting tires rotated.

"It's the tread on the vehicle. You definitely want to get that done," Moore said.

Next, Moore said to check the trunk and make sure there are a few essential supplies.

"For sure jumper starters because of one, the cold weather...and obviously make sure the wipers are good. Also, bring a microfiber towel just in case to clean up anything," Moore said.

During last year's holiday travel rush, AAA says it handled more than 860,000 roadside calls — mostly for dead batteries, flat tires, and drivers who ran out of gas.

A little preparation now could save you hours on the side of the wet roads.

"Just keep up to date with your vehicle maintenance. You never want to wait too much. It's more of a costly wear over time if you don't get it done on time," Moore said.