Prop 50 passes despite East County opposition, sparking concerns about representation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Proposition 50 won by a landslide Tuesday night, allowing state leaders to have the power to redraw California's congressional districts, despite strong opposition from many East County residents.

The redistricting measure will affect local Congressman Darrell Issa's seat in District 48, which includes East County communities.

Many East County San Diego residents say they saw this coming and aren't surprised Prop 50 passed. They remain concerned their community's needs won't be fairly represented. Local leaders are trying to reassure them that East County won't lose its identity.

On Election Day, several local officials opposed the measure, including Lakeside School Board member Andrew Hayes, who said he voted no.

"At the end of the day, I'm concerned that someone not from East County is going to understand the infrastructure. Are they going to advocate for the needs of those students who may be homeless, for those students who may need additional food?" Hayes said.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells also opposed the proposition, and said he wasn't surprised with the outcome.

"El Cajon is one of the few places in the San Diego area that really holds on to conservative values, so I'm gonna keep fighting for conservative values," Wells said.

Dr. Noori Barka, chairman of the Chaldean Community Council, spoke with ABC 10News on Election Day and said he and his community are Republicans by nature because of their faith, and support Issa who's been a strong ally for their community for many years.

In a a statement Wednesday morning, Barka wrote: "We will keep working and staying engaged to make sure our community's voice isn't lost in the new district maps."

However, not everyone in East County is worried. Some residents are celebrating the proposition's passage.

"I'm thrilled. I'm completely enthused and it gives me hope for everything else," Barbara Langendorf said.

Leroy Payton expressed support for the measure, saying he thinks what Governor Gavin Newsom is doing is on point and that he's fighting fire with fire.

According to Ballotpedia data, the redistricting could significantly change how East County is represented in Congress.

Hayes expressed disappointment because he believes the current district lines best represent the will of the people.

"So that communities that have similar interests, rural communities that are together and have similar interests, can be represented by someone who understands their needs," Hayes said.

Wells pointed to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by Republicans challenging the proposition, saying it's not over yet.

"I think the court is gonna have to do some backflips if they're gonna say that Prop 50 is reasonable and constitutional," Wells said.

Both Hayes and Wells also added that Congressman Darrell Issa will run again.

"I'd be careful about celebrating this too much if you're a partisan Democrat, because you may have won the battle in California, but you may lose the war nationwide," Wells said.