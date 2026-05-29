New CalFresh work requirements take effect June 1

New federal work requirements for CalFresh recipients are set to take effect June 1, potentially impacting thousands of people across San Diego County.

The changes are part of a broader overhaul to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, under the federal legislation known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” passed last July.

The latest phase expands work requirements for certain adults receiving food assistance benefits.

Under the new rules, adults ages 18 to 64 who do not qualify for an exemption must work or participate in approved work-related activities for at least 20 hours per week — or 80 hours per month — to remain eligible for benefits.

Several groups that were previously exempt could now be affected, including veterans, people experiencing homelessness, foster youth aging out of the system, and parents with children age 14 or older. The age threshold for seniors has also changed, with exemptions now applying only to adults 65 and older.

The first round of SNAP eligibility changes rolled out in April and primarily impacted some non-citizens, including asylum seekers and refugees.

Feeding San Diego estimates approximately 93,000 people across the county could be impacted by the newest phase of changes.

“It’s unfortunate for the people losing the benefits,” said Sam Duke, director of programs for Feeding San Diego. “That means we will likely see an increase in people coming to our distributions as those safety nets are cut.”

Duke said the organization expects higher demand at food distribution sites throughout the county, from Camp Pendleton to San Ysidro.

Current CalFresh recipients will continue receiving benefits until their next recertification, according to county officials. Recipients are encouraged to make sure their contact information is updated through the BenefitsCal portal to avoid disruptions.

Additional SNAP-related changes are expected later this year. Beginning in October, states will be required to cover a larger portion of administrative costs for the program, while the federal government’s share will decrease.