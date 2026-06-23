MTS fare freeze proposal would lock in transit costs for low-income San Diego riders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors voted to advance a proposed Fare Freeze Program that would lock in current fares for San Diego riders enrolled in public assistance programs.

On Thursday, the MTS Board voted 8-4 to move the proposal forward. It now heads to SANDAG for final approval.

The program would freeze fares for riders enrolled in CalFresh, Medi-Cal, or CalWORKs — shielding them from planned fare increases set to take effect in the coming months and next year.

According to San Diego County, more than 360,000 San Diego County residents rely on CalFresh benefits, while another 50,000 receive CalWORKs assistance to help pay for essentials like rent, groceries, and bills.

Riders with disabilities currently pay $1.25 each way. The standard fare is $2.50. MTS plans to raise the standard fare to $3 in the fall, then $3.25 next year. Fares for senior, disabled, and Medicare riders would also increase — jumping to $1.50 in the fall and $1.60 next year.

Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera introduced the measure. He says the goal is to protect low-income riders from future fare hikes while balancing the agency's budget.

MTS said they are meeting with county officials this week to determine how eligibility and enrollment would be administered.