La Mesa bans E-Bike riders under 12 amid growing safety concerns

Another city is taking action as concerns over e-bike safety continue to grow across San Diego County.

This week, La Mesa joined a list of local cities tightening rules, with councilmembers unanimously voting to ban e-bike riders under the age of 12. City leaders and residents alike are calling the move long overdue.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the La Mesa City Council approved the measure with full support, 5-0.

Councilmember Laura Lothian said the decision comes as safety concerns escalate—especially involving younger riders.

“I can't imagine 10- and 11-year-olds on these things. They’re dangerous,” Lothian said.

She pointed to risky behavior becoming more common on local roads.

“You're seeing the speeding, you're seeing the wheelies, and you're seeing cars maneuvering around them—clearly getting dangerous.”

Residents say they’ve noticed the same issues.

Dory Miller, a lifelong La Mesa resident and former fifth-grade teacher, says unsafe e-bike riding has become an everyday occurrence.

“I walk my dogs twice a day… and these children on e-bikes are flying through, especially down La Mesa Boulevard,” Miller said. “They run through stop signs, and I’m just worried about them—and anyone else who might hit them.”

Miller supports the new rule but believes the age limit could go even higher.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful. However, I kind of wish it were a little bit higher.”

The move reflects a broader trend across the region. Cities like Carlsbad, Chula Vista, and San Marcos have also introduced stricter e-bike regulations in recent months.

“You’ve got cities all over the county that are saying, ‘hey, we gotta start regulating this,’” Lothian added.

Data underscores the concern. In 2023, La Mesa recorded 30 accidents involving e-bikes—ranking 11th among the top 20 cities in San Diego County for reported incidents.

For residents like Miller, the council’s decision is a step in the right direction.

“I’m very proud of the city of La Mesa for following through on this.”