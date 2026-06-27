Free student MTS passes program extended through 2027

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Youth Opportunity Pass has given students free rides on MTS buses and trolleys since 2021, eliminating transportation as a barrier to getting to class. SANDAG voted to extend the pilot program, which was set to expire this year, through 2027.

Since the program launched about five years ago, students have taken 32 million free rides across the county. SANDAG funds the free rides through TransNet funding, SB1 funding, and other sources.

Angela Sanchez, a recent graduate of Learn4Life Charter School, said the pass made it possible for her to attend school.

"My mom worked mornings, and I wouldn't be able to catch a ride with her, so I would have to take the bus myself," Sanchez said.

Sanchez lives in Chula Vista but wanted to attend the Learn4Life campus in City Heights with her sister. Getting there would have cost her $10 a day — money she said she did not have.

"Because I would have to get at least two lpublic transportations, the trolley alongside the bus, and the bus fare was $2.50 dollars," Sanchez said. "It would be $5 just for my own ride to go to school, and then going back it would be another $5, so that'll be $10 spent on one day."

Amanda Clark, principal of the Learn4Life campuses in Chula Vista and National City, said the program has had a measurable impact on students.

"So being able to offer a program that removes this barrier for them has increased our graduation rate and enrollment," Clark said.

Clark said the pass helps students facing a range of challenges beyond transportation costs alone.

"Students who are pregnant and parenting, students who are credit deficient, and they need to work at their own pace, they might work full time," Clark said.

Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, who also serves on the SANDAG board, said she can relate to the struggles students face.

"When I was around 24, I was working 3 jobs. I was trying to put myself through school. I didn't own a car."

Aguirre said that's why she pushed for the pilot program to be extended. That critical vote to extend the program to 2027 came in May.

"That small change can make a huge difference in these kids' lives," Aguirre said.

Aguirre said she hopes the program can one day expand to help students 24 years and younger.