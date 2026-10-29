Encinitas moves forward with plan to restrict ICE activity

ENCINITAS (KGTV) — The Encinitas City Council unanimously approved a six-point plan Wednesday to explore restrictions on federal immigration enforcement in the city, following weeks of public pressure from residents concerned about increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

The proposal, brought forward by Councilmember Joy Lyndes, calls for city staff to develop potential ordinances governing federal immigration enforcement on city property and to examine additional protections for community spaces, including schools and places of worship.

During Wednesday’s meeting, residents delivered emotional testimony describing the effects of immigration enforcement on local families and expressing concerns about tactics they said have created fear in the community.

Lyndes said immigration enforcement activity has increased since Oct. 8. A community group reported that seven families had been detained over the previous two and a half weeks.

Residents also raised concerns about unmarked vehicles they said they had seen near local schools during student drop-off times.

“The community is being damaged here,” one resident told council members during public comment.

The six-point plan directs city staff to explore several potential actions, including:



Drafting ordinances that could restrict federal immigration enforcement on city property.

Reviewing due process requirements and civil rights protections for community spaces.

Establishing a formal process for residents to report immigration-related activity, including submitting photos and videos.

Improving communication with the public about reported incidents.

Pressuring federal agencies to respond to the city’s public records requests.

Exploring legal options if federal immigration authorities violate any ordinance the city ultimately adopts.

The council’s vote moves the proposals forward for further review and development. The measures are not yet enacted laws, and the city has not announced a date for another council meeting to consider them.

City staff will now work on drafting the proposed ordinances and developing the other action items before the council considers its next steps.