American Legion Post 731 in Linda Vista needs $100,000 in renovations

LINDA VISTA — A Linda Vista veterans post is asking the community for help saving a building that has served as a gathering place for veterans for decades.

American Legion Post 731 has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 for major renovations to bring the building up to code and expand programming for the veteran community.

Louis Velarde, adjutant for Post 731, served in the Navy for 20 years. He said the post is active, but the building's condition has limited how much they can do inside it.

"We've done a lot of work already getting the kitchen up to code with the fire suppression system updates," Velarde said.

But more work remains. The building still has carpet from the 1970s, chipping wall panels, and bathrooms that have not been renovated in decades.

"It's very important to keep this building updated because if we don't, it's gonna close eventually and that's gonna be a huge um hit to the veteran community for the Linda Vista area," Velarde said.

Velarde said the building's condition has also cut into the post's ability to support veterans financially.

"We always support veterans financially as, as best we can with all the different programs we still currently run it's just we're very minimized right now on what we can support because of the building's condition," Velarde said.

He said renovating the space would allow the post to host more events — something he believes is critical for veterans' well-being.

"It's great for mental health for veterans because a lot of us are struggling with PTSD," Velarde said.

Byron Klemaske Sr., the post's historian, joined the Army at 17 and served in World War II. When he retired from the military in 1970, Post 731 became his second home. At 97, he has watched the membership and the building change over the years.

"When I joined, there was about 200, maybe 250 people," Klemaske said.

Many of those members are now gone, but Klemaske said the history they represent is worth preserving.

"The past needs to be kept alive, you know, and, uh, for, for, uh, for our future generations," Klemaske said.

Donations to the renovation campaign can be made at the Post 731 GoFundMe page.

