3 million Southern Californians to drive this Memorial Day weekend

Nearly 45 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA — including about 2.9 million Southern Californians who plan to drive to their destinations.

AAA says despite higher gas prices due to the war in Iran, driving remains the most popular way to travel this holiday weekend because for many families, it is still the most affordable and convenient option compared to flying.

The holiday rush picked up Thursday, but AAA said the worst traffic is expected on Friday evening as people get off work, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday afternoon will also see heavy congestion. Sunday is expected to be the lightest day on the roads.

Kandace Redd, a spokesperson for AAA, said the numbers mark a new milestone.

"We know that that's slightly higher than last year, making it the busiest Memorial Day weekend we've seen."

Nearly 400,000 Southern Californians are expected to fly this weekend.

For those driving, the average destination is about 50 miles from home — another reason why many families are choosing shorter, more budget-friendly trips over costly airfare.

Some San Diegans said the high cost of gas is enough to keep them close to home.

"I wouldn't want to leave town this Memorial Day weekend because the gas is too expensive," Mike Cherry said, who is planning to stay local. "We're going to the OG picnic at Ocean View Park. Everybody gets together, all the OGs back when we used to party down there and play baseball and had Battle of the Bands."

Others said they are staying local to spend time with family.

"We want to stay with my grandpa until he gets better," Javier Contreres said, who is also planning to celebrate graduating from high school this weekend.

For those hitting the road, AAA is urging drivers to check their tires, fluids, and fill up on gas before departing.

Last Memorial Day weekend, AAA responded to more than 350,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide — many of them tied to drivers running out of fuel.

Redd said recent trends from March and April show something unique just in Southern California alone; drivers are pushing their luck on gas and getting stranded on the roads.

"With gas prices being so high, people are really taking the risk and not filling up their tank, so you don't want to take that risk," Redd said.

ABC 10News also reached out to Airbnb to see how San Diego would be impacted by tourism this Memorial Day Weekend.

Airbnb's spokesperson stated in part:

“This year, searches for stays in San Diego during the summer months are up 23% compared to last year.* And with built-in protections like Aircover for guests and 24-Hour customer support, guests who book on Airbnb can enjoy greater peace of mind over the holiday weekend.”