HOA backs down after issuing $100 fines to residents for flying American flags outside their homes

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A homeowners association is pausing a controversial flag policy that resulted in residents being fined for displaying American flags outside their homes following national backlash.

The Ambiance Owners’ Association said following recent media attention and concerns for HOA board member safety, it has decided to put its ban on flags being flown in common areas on hold. The board said it will now take the issue to residents in a survey.

The development comes as a public feud erupted between the board and residents Amy and Chris Cooke, who have flown Old Glory for decades on their garage outside their townhouse.

The couple, along with neighbor Terri Collins, were issued pending fines of $100 and summoned to a HOA board hearing Tuesday night.

“I'm not gonna let them bully me with fines to take down the symbol of America,” said Collins.

After we published our story on the feud last Friday, the dispute quickly made national news and went viral.

Amol Brown The Ambiance Owners' Association has agreed to pause its ban on flags in common areas following national backlash.

Cooke said the board then backed down and put the issue on hold for 60 days during Tuesday’s hearing.

“They are trying to get the story to fade off,” she said.

The homeowners’ association maintains the flags violate its HOA policy, which prohibits signs and banners from being displayed in common areas.

"The garage door trim and framing where the flags in question were installed are maintained by the association and are considered general common area, not exclusive use common area," the board said in a statement to ABC 10News on Thursday.

The residents disagree and believe they’re being flown on their exclusive property and are confident state and federal law protect their right to display the red, white and blue.

“While some have suggested that an exception should be made for the American flag, selectively allowing one flag or one viewpoint on common property would require the association to evaluate and permit other flags, banners, signs or displays representing political, religious, national, ideological, sports or other viewpoints,” reads a letter the HOA board sent to residents Wednesday.

Amol Brown Terri Collins has been asked to remove the American flag outside her home. She told Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish she's prepared to pay HOA fines to keep the flag up.

In the notice, the association defended its current policy, which is now on hold.

“This policy is intended to preserve shared community property and to prevent common areas from becoming a source of ongoing disputes between neighbors. It is not intended to discourage patriotism or diminish the importance of the American flag.”

The residents believe the board will bring back the policy once the media attention dies down and are now fundraising on GoFundMe to pay for an attorney.

Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish can be reached at austin.grabish@10news.com