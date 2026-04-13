Former pro athletes play in Hoop Hysteria basketball game to support San Diego college students' needs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of people, including former NBA and NFL players, gathered at the Jackie Robinson YMCA for the inaugural "Hoop Hysteria" celebrity basketball game to raise money for the San Diego College of Continuing Education Foundation.

The nonprofit foundation works with the college to support current students in need of financial assistance. The money raised goes toward basic needs, such as food pantries and student scholarships.

"These are students who also suffer from transportation insecurities, housing insecurities, so individuals that may not know where their next meal will be," Dr. Tina King said.

King, president of the San Diego College of Continuing Education, said fundraisers like this aim to increase the percentage of residents with degrees. According to San Diego's website, around 49 percent of residents 25 and older have at least an associate degree, while 87 percent have at least a high school diploma.

"Our jobs are not only to provide them academic excellence, but also to remove the barriers. This transcends to their stu, their children, and the goal is to ultimately transform the communities in which we serve," King said.

Former Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams was among the athletes hitting the court. He believes helping the next generation reach their educational goals is how you win the game of life.

"This community is super tight, so everybody shows up, especially if we're giving back to the community that we're in," Tyrell Williams said.

"The more that we can continue to have that mindset and think about give first rather than receiving, I think makes events like this and helps the community in such a big way," Williams said.

Along with the basketball tournament, the event featured a resource fair, local food vendors, and raffles for fun activities in San Diego.

"Our students need to have access to everything, and so that's most important to me that anything that is available exterior to our community, we need it right here in this community," King said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

