Family mourns father as death toll at City of San Diego safe sleeping sites hits 19

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A total of 19 people have now died at the City of San Diego’s two safe sleeping sites since they opened, Team 10 has learned.

Tim Allen, 56, is the latest participant in the program who’s died. He was found dead in his tent on Monday at the outdoor shelter next to the Naval Medical Center that the city calls O Lot.

Team 10 learned about Tim’s death after getting a tip.

“The city let my brother down,” said James Allen, Tim’s fraternal twin, in an interview from Palm Springs.

James said he last spoke to his brother on Friday and he was in good spirits excited to go to an upcoming collector card show together.

Amol Brown James Allen said he's heartbroken about the loss of his fraternal twin brother. "We were always one. My brother meant the world to me.”

“He was very, very smart. Had a big heart. He was a very hard worker. And he was loved by many.”

Tim leaves behind three kids, he said.

San Diego police said officers were dispatched Monday at 7 a.m. to 1800 Welch Road for a report of a person dead in a tent.

“Officers located the deceased person along with evidence of narcotics use. The investigation is currently being handled as an overdose. The medical examiner’s office has taken possession of the body and will do their due diligence in determining the cause of death,” Lt. Cesar Jimenez said.

Tim and seven other homeless people went public with safety and health concerns about the safe sleeping sites during a press conference last summer.

The group filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the two operators of the program Dreams for Change and the Downtown Safety Partnership, alleging the sites were dangerous and unlivable.

“MY PTSD and anxiety is out of control right now,” Tim told reporters.

He explained how he was forced to move into a safe sleeping site in 2023, which are mini tent cities on concrete near the Balboa Park Golf Course (20th and B site) and the Naval Medical Center (O Lot), after San Diego made camping on public sidewalks in many areas illegal.

“The way it works, you get a verbal warning, an infraction ticket, which I’ve already gotten and then a misdemeanor ticket and then you go to jail,” he said.

KGTV San Diego Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera said the death of anyone in a city program is a tragedy.

The class action lawsuit from the group came on the heels of an investigation by Team 10 that revealed there had been a string of deaths at the two outdoor sites along with several violent assaults and rapes.

Team 10 has confirmed Tim is now the 19th person to die in the safe sleeping program since it started in June 2023.

We have confirmed a few of the deaths were overdose-related, but haven’t been able to obtain the causes of death for the remaining cases.

City data shows the following deaths have occurred:

2023 – one person (from 20th & B)

– one person (from 20th & B) 2024 – nine people (two from 20th & B, seven from O Lot)

– nine people (two from 20th & B, seven from O Lot) 2025 – six people (two from 20th & B, four from O Lot)

– six people (two from 20th & B, four from O Lot) 2026 – three people (from O Lot)

Last fall, following Team 10’s reporting, City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera raised the issue at a council meeting.

“We’ve continued to hear very concerning and disturbing stories about deaths at one of the city’s shelter sites. I would very much like to know if, what, what’s going on there.”

Elo-Rivera told Team 10 this week if people are dying at the sites from anything other than natural causes, then the city is not doing enough to prevent the tragedies.

“Every death, unnecessary death, is a tragedy and the death of someone who is in the care of the city or involved in a city program is you know a tragedy.”

He said it’s his understanding there are overdose prevention methods on site but they may not be effective.

Amol Brown Civil rights attorney Ann Menasche speaks to Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish about Tim's lawsuit against the City of San Diego, Dreams for Change and Downtown San Diego Partnership

“If the efforts that we are taking to prevent overdose deaths are not preventing overdose deaths, then it is a thing that we need to wrestle with at that point. What do we need to do differently?”

Civil rights attorney Ann Menasche was representing Tim in the lawsuit and said the case continues to make its way through federal court.

“I hope that in his name we can get justice for everybody else that’s still living.”

The city said any questions related to causes of death should be referred to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

“The health, safety, and well-being of individuals participating in the City’s Safe Sleeping program remain our highest priority,” said Matt Hoffman, a city spokesman.

Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish can be reached at austin.grabish@10news.com