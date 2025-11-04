‘I felt afraid for my life’: Clients speak out about assaults at San Diego’s safe sleeping sites

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Some homeless people who lived at the City of San Diego’s safe sleeping sites are speaking out about violent assaults at the taxpayer-funded camp sites.

“The safe sleeping site was a horrible experience, and I would never recommend it for anyone, and I wish I hadn't gone there. I really do. It was terrible,” said Nikki Brackeen.

The 42-year-old, who recently got her own apartment after spending over a decade living on the streets, told Team 10 she saw several violent fights at B Lot after moving into the campsite last year.

The outside shelter is located across the street from the Balboa Park Golf Course and is advertised as a safe place for homeless people to go as an alternative to camping on the streets.

Amol Brown Nikki Brackeen called her experience at the safe sleeping site "horrible." She alleges a security guard sexually harassed her while she was living at the site.

It is operated by the nonprofit Dreams for Change, which the city has awarded two five-year contracts totaling up to $22.1 million dollars.

The group also runs part of O Lot, a second city homeless camp near the Naval Medical Center.



“They call it Dreams for Change, but I didn’t have any dreams when I was there,” Brackeen said.

She alleges a security guard grabbed her waist and sexually harassed her while she was living at the campsite.

“He implied that I was a prostitute, and he wanted me to come out there and have sex with him, and do drugs, and party, and it would be fun. And then I could come back to safe camp when I was done.”

Security guard sexually harassed clients: Lawsuit

In August, eight homeless people filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Dreams for Change, claiming the safe sleeping sites were unsafe, inhumane, and uninhabitable.

“Non-residents are able to get on the premises and have threatened residents with physical and sexual violence,” the suit alleged.

The lawsuit claimed a security guard at B Lot “wore an ankle monitor and frequently sexually harassed female residents, requiring favors in exchange for food or necessities.”

Brackeen said she was unaware of the lawsuit.

She is one of six current and former clients of the safe sleeping sites who raised concerns about violent assaults and robberies in recent interviews.

KGTV Some homeless people who've lived at the City of San Diego's safe sleeping sites say they moved back onto the streets after being assaulted at the taxpayer-funded campsites.

Team 10 started digging earlier this year after getting a tip about an alleged rape at B lot.

Our investigation has uncovered emails that reveal a string of assaults, including reports of stabbings and sexual violence.

A May email from a Dreams for Change manager to city staff, titled “Update on Sexual Assaults,” stated that two clients from O Lot “have been raped at the top of the hill” and “there are another possible six clients who have been raped according to the residents.”

The manager wrote: “One of the clients stated that city security knows because it was reported to them.”

The city told Team 10 that police were called following the incident, and a client was removed from the program.

Dreams for Change declined an interview but said in a statement the assaults happened at a nearby encampment and not inside the safe sleeping site.

'Comes in every night and assaults a female'

But other emails we obtained through a public records request reveal the city was warned that female clients were being assaulted.

In one message titled “Concerning Clients,” the Dreams for Change manager listed four people who have been a “continuous issue.”

“This person comes in every night and assaults a female client,” she writes in her first bullet point in the email, which the city partially redacted.

KGTV The City of San Diego's safe sleeping site known as "B Lot," is across from the Balboa Park Golf Course.

The fourth bullet point in the email states: “This person has assaulted a female client and continues to come in every day.”

The Dreams for Change program manager tells city staff, “The frequency of these occurrences and intensity of these incidents highlight a persistent safety risk that must be addressed.”

Team 10 asked the city, police, and Dreams for Change for data showing how many crimes have taken place at the camp sites.

'General claims of sexual assaults on site'

Dreams for Change told us the charity would have to sift through hundreds of files to tally the number of physical assaults and fights.

“Though we also hear general claims of sexual assaults on the site, no specific person/victim has come forward or no witness has been able to identify it occurring,” the charity said in a prepared statement.

The city directed us to the police department, which asked us to file a public records request, which came back with city-wide crime data.

Amol Brown Ian Riff shows Team 10 Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish some of the devices, including a stun gun, he bought to protect himself while living at the safe sleeping site.

Former resident Ian Riff said he was so frightened by conditions at B Lot, he armed himself with mace and a stun gun even though it was against the rules

“I felt afraid for my life,” said Riff, who described being robbed at the site.

“Someone slashed my tent sideways, and they went in and caved the tent in on top of me."

Riff, who recently moved into supportive housing, said he also witnessed violence. He recalled seeing one man hit a woman three times in the face.

“And when I saw the third hit I ran to get staff,” he said.

Drug delivery in pizza box

Riff, 57, said there were several drug overdoses at the safe sleeping site and claims he was labeled a snitch after he reported a meth delivery in a pizza box.

“That put a target on me, and I felt and feared for my life at that point.”



The city told Team 10 it and its partners immediately address any violations of a code of conduct, which bans drugs, alcohol and violence at the safe sleeping sites.

“Violations of the program’s code-of-conduct have, and will continue to, result in suspension or removal from the program to protect other participants,” said spokesman Matt Hoffman.

Dreams for Change said staff respond quickly to any fights.

“We do take note though of violence during domestic situations as to not further victimize or traumatize. We take steps of separating individuals to different sites while offering behavioral and mental health assistance, recovery assistance and avenues for filing reports,” the charity said.

Back at Brackeen’s new apartment, she’s focusing on starting a new chapter.

“I'm enrolling in some classes at City College and I'm getting back in contact with my adult children.”

Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish can be reached at austin.grabish@10news.com