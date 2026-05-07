Fallen La Mesa Officer Lauren Craven honored at annual County Memorial Ceremony

The name of a fallen Lauren Craven is now permanently etched into the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial — honored alongside officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

During the annual memorial ceremony, law enforcement agencies from across the county gathered to pay tribute to fallen officers and the families left behind.

“A permanent reminder that freedom, safety, and peace in our communities have come at a profound cost,” La Mesa Police Chief Ray Sweeney told the crowd during the ceremony.

Craven, a 25-year-old officer with the La Mesa Police Department, became the 92nd name added to the memorial wall since 1850 — and the first officer from the department to be honored there.

“For the La Mesa Police Department, this is not just a name,” said Chief Sweeney. “It’s a sister. A partner. A friend.”

The ceremony marked another emotional chapter in a tragedy that deeply impacted the East County community.

Officer Craven was killed in an Oct. 20 crash on Interstate 8 while trying to help 19-year-old De’Veonte Morris. Both died at the scene.

ABC 10News has covered the aftermath extensively — speaking with loved ones, fellow officers, and community members mourning two young lives lost too soon.

“To Lauren’s family, we stand with you. We remember with you. And we will never forget,” Sweeney said during the memorial.

Craven had served with the La Mesa Police Department for less than two years before her death, but speakers said her impact and legacy will endure for generations.

“We carry her forward,” he said. “And we ensure that her legacy, like the others on this wall, will stand the test of time.”

