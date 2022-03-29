Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage at Sunday’s Oscars, writing in a statement that he was “out of line” and “wrong.”

Smith sent the statement Monday on his Instagram page, saying he is embarrassed by his actions.

Smith’s assault on Rock stunned audiences inside the ceremony and at home.

The film academy condemned Smith’s behavior earlier Monday.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith won the best actor award later in the ceremony, and on Monday he also apologized to the film academy, Oscar producers and viewers.