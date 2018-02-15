The Smashing Pumpkins announce reunion tour, San Diego concert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - After several high-profile musicians have announced their final slate of shows on the road this year, it's good to see a band get back together.

Nearly 20 years since the band broke up, The Smashing Pumpkins are hitting the road once again.

The band, which will feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, announced their reunion for the Shiny and Oh So Bright tour Thursday.

The 36-city tour will kick off in July, including a stop at San Diego's Viejas Arena on Sept. 1, 2018. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase seats on the band's website, Live Nation, or through the Live Nation app.

"Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father's house. And so it's magic to me that we're able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we've made together," Corgan said in a release.

The Shiny and Oh So Bright tour coincides with the band's formation 30 years ago and will likely feature music from their hit albums through the years, including Gish, Siamese Dream, and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The band will also play Los Angeles the day prior to San Diego's show and Las Vegas the day after.

"This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang," added Corgan.

The band's original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky will not be joining the tour, however.

Two days before the tour's announcement, the band issued a statement to Rolling Stone regarding Wretzky's absence: