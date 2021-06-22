Singer Chris Brown reportedly under investigation for allegedly hitting woman

TARZANA, Calif. (CNS) - Singer Chris Brown is reportedly the subject of a battery investigation for allegedly slapping a woman at his Tarzana home.

Officers went to the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive about 7:30 a.m. last Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which did not confirm reports by TMZ.com and ABC7 identifying Brown as the suspect.

Officers sent to the location interviewed a woman who told them that she and the suspect argued and he struck her, the LAPD reported.

The suspect was not at the location when officers arrived, police said.

Police took a crime report alleging battery that will be sent to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office for review, the LAPD reported.

TMZ reported that the woman claimed the singer slapped her, dislodging part of her hair weave, but she was not injured.

Police were also called to Brown's residence in May to break up a large birthday party, according to TMZ.