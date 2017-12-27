Shakira reschedules U.S. tour dates, pushing back San Diego show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Singer-songwriter Shakira has postponed U.S. and European dates for her "El Dorado" tour, pushing back her scheduled visit to San Diego.

Shakira's doctors determined the singer needed further rest for her vocal cords for the next few months, according to a Live Nation release.

The U.S.-European tour will now begin in June 2018.

The singer's previously scheduled stop in San Diego on Feb. 9, 2018, at Valley View Casino Center was moved back to Sept. 5, 2018. The show is now her second-to-last performance of the tour.

"While disappointed to not be able to be to perform in January as scheduled, Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her," the release said