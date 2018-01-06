Sales of cassette tapes (yes, cassettes) grew 35 percent in 2017, report says

(KGTV) - Sales of cassette albums, yes cassettes, grew last year fueled by either a sense of nostalgia or curiosity.

Cassette tape sales grew 35 percent in 2017 with 174,000 units sold, marking the most sales for the format since 2012, according to the Nielsen Music's year-end report.

According to Billboard, Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" is to thank for the spike in sales.

The music website reported cassette sales figures from Dec. 30, 2016, through Dec. 28, 2017, were as follows:

Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2: 19,000 units

Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1: 15,000 units

Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Mix, Vol. 1: 5,000 units

Stranger Things, Volume One: 3,000 units

Eminem, The Eminem Show: 3,000 units

Various Artists, The Hamilton Mixtape: 3,000 units

Prince and the Revolution, Purple Rain (Soundtrack): 2,000 units

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface: 2,000 units

Kanye West, Yeezus: 2,000 units

Nirvana, Nevermind: 2,000 units

Cassettes were also driven by recent pop-culture breakouts including Netflix's "Stranger Things" and the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton."

It may be far too early to call it a comeback, though. The format remains a niche, only comprising 0.10 percent of all album sales in 2017 and 0.17 percent of physical album sales, Billboard reported.

In the same Nielsen report, vinyl sales also jumped nine percent, the format's 12th-straight year of growth. Vinyl sales last year were led by The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," which sold 72,000 units.

The top-selling vinyl albums were:

Beatles, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band: 72,000 units

Beatles, Abbey Road: 66,000 units

Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1: 62,000 units

Ed Sheeran, Divide: 62,000 units

Amy Winehouse, Back To Black: 58,000 units

Prince, Purple Rain: 58,000 units

Bob Marley & The Wailers, Legend: 56,000 units

Pink Floyd, Dark Side Of The Moon: 54,000 units

Soundtrack, La La Land: 49,000 units

Michael Jackson, Thriller: 49,000 units

Overall music consumption of albums, songs, and on-demand streaming grew 12.5 percent year over year. Also for the first time, hip-hop music became the most dominant genre. Seven of the top 10 most-consumed albums were from hip-hop artists.