Sales of cassette tapes (yes, cassettes) grew 35 percent in 2017, report says

The music website reported cassette sales figures from Dec. 30, 2016, through Dec. 28, 2017, were as follows:
Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2: 19,000 units
Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1: 15,000 units
Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Mix, Vol. 1: 5,000 units
Stranger Things, Volume One: 3,000 units
Eminem, The Eminem Show: 3,000 units
Various Artists, The Hamilton Mixtape: 3,000 units
Prince and the Revolution, Purple Rain (Soundtrack): 2,000 units
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface: 2,000 units
Kanye West, Yeezus: 2,000 units
Nirvana, Nevermind: 2,000 units
Cassettes were also driven by recent pop-culture breakouts including Netflix's "Stranger Things" and the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton."
It may be far too early to call it a comeback, though. The format remains a niche, only comprising 0.10 percent of all album sales in 2017 and 0.17 percent of physical album sales, Billboard reported.
In the same Nielsen report, vinyl sales also jumped nine percent, the format's 12th-straight year of growth. Vinyl sales last year were led by The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," which sold 72,000 units.
The top-selling vinyl albums were:
Beatles, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band: 72,000 units
Beatles, Abbey Road: 66,000 units
Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1: 62,000 units
Ed Sheeran, Divide: 62,000 units
Amy Winehouse, Back To Black: 58,000 units
Prince, Purple Rain: 58,000 units
Bob Marley & The Wailers, Legend: 56,000 units
Pink Floyd, Dark Side Of The Moon: 54,000 units
Soundtrack, La La Land: 49,000 units
Michael Jackson, Thriller: 49,000 units
Overall music consumption of albums, songs, and on-demand streaming grew 12.5 percent year over year. Also for the first time, hip-hop music became the most dominant genre. Seven of the top 10 most-consumed albums were from hip-hop artists.