'Roseanne' trailer brings back the whole cast — including Dan

(KGTV) - If you didn't watch the 90th Academy Awards, you missed the return of one of America's iconic families.

The trailer for Roseanne's tenth season aired, showing the first footage fans of the classic TV sitcom can expect in the show's return — including an explanation of the show's controversial ninth season ending.

In the opening moments of the footage, Roseanne wakes Dan saying "I thought you were dead," to which Dan replies, "why does everybody always think I'm dead?"

RELATED: Bachelor finale comes to shocking end

In the show's finale, Roseanne reveals the show is actually a story written by her about her life and that Dan's heart attack near the end of season eight was fatal.

It's not clear how the show will exactly address the odd story arc that ended the show's run 21 years ago.

What is clear is that many cast members are returning for the revival, including Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky No. 1) and Michael Fishman (D.J.).

Roseanne season 10 will air in a limited run on ABC10 starting Tuesday, March 27.