'Roseanne' trailer brings back the whole cast — including Dan
Mark Saunders
1:00 PM, Mar 6, 2018
(KGTV) - If you didn't watch the 90th Academy Awards, you missed the return of one of America's iconic families.
The trailer for Roseanne's tenth season aired, showing the first footage fans of the classic TV sitcom can expect in the show's return — including an explanation of the show's controversial ninth season ending.
In the opening moments of the footage, Roseanne wakes Dan saying "I thought you were dead," to which Dan replies, "why does everybody always think I'm dead?"