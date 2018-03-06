Bachelor finale comes to shocking end

(KGTV) - The 22 season of The Bachelor came to an end in shocking fashion Monday night. And that's an understatement.

"Whether he knows it or not, Arie is about to become one of the most controversial Bachelors in history." ~@chrisbharrison



West Coast, here we go... #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/o448NEBKnu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 6, 2018

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. told both Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham he loved them throughout the last episode and both reciprocated. Multiple times he said how conflicted he was...but at the end of the day he had a big choice to make. A choice that resulted in this:

Shortly after this happy moment with Becca, longtime Bachelor Host Chris Harrison told viewers and the audience that the happy ending was not the end of the story, teasing ahead to an unedited scene. A scene that producers clearly wanted to make known was the first of its kind in reality TV history.

In the scene, we watched Arie tell Becca that despite the commitment he made to her, he still had strong feelings for Lauren and wanted to end their relationship to see what his future was with Lauren - the girl he let go.

After the gut wrenching scene, Host Chris Harrison brought Becca to the stage, asking her how she would feel about seeing Arie again.

It still wasn't over.

In a never before move, Harrison announced that Monday night was not where it ends for Bachelor nation. The ABC show will have one final episode at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6.

We'll have to wait and see what's next for Becca - and find out who Arie ends up with in the two-hour episode.