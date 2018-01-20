Rock bands Def Leppard, Journey taking show to Petco Park

Mark Saunders
9:05 AM, Jan 20, 2018
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 06: Def Leppard's Joe Elliott performs at YouTube Presents Def Leppard At The House Of Blues at House of Blues Sunset Strip on June 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison
Copyright Getty Images

LAS VEGAS - MARCH 08: Journey singer Arnel Pineda (L) and guitarist Neal Schon perform at the Planet Hollywood Theatre for the Performing Arts March 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Copyright Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Ready to rock, San Diego?

Iconic bands Def Leppard and Journey are taking their newly announced tour to Petco Park on September 23. Tickets are slated to go on sale February 3 online.

The 58-city tour will kick off on May 21 and fans can expect the bands to belt out tunes from their arsenal of legendary hits, including "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Lights," "Photograph," "Don’t Stop Believin'," "Rock of Ages" and "Faithfully."

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott expects the tour "to be a blast!"

"We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better," Elliott said.

Journey's Jonathan Cain said, "We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy."

The bands will also make stops in Arizona on Sept. 7, Las Vegas on Sept. 8, and Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

The show also follows another highly-anticipated performance at Petco Park the night before by The Eagles.

