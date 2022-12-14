Reports: tWitch, DJ from Ellen Degeneres show, dies at 40

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ from the Ellen Degeneres talk show, has died, according to reports from TMZ Wednesday. He was 40.

Boss died from a an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ is reporting. The Los Angeles Police Department received a phone call from a Los Angeles hotel regarding a shooting Tuesday, and discovered Boss in a room, TMZ is reporting.

Allison Holker, the wife of Boss, told the LAPD her husband left their home without his car. Shortly thereafter, LAPD received a call from a hotel where Boss was found by police.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker, 34, said in a statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss joined the Ellen Degeneres talk show in 2014 and was on the show until it ended in 2022. He became an executive producer on the show in 2020.

He was the runner-up on the TV show "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 and appeared in the movies "Step Up" and "Magic Mike XXL."

Boss hosted a number of TV reality shows, including "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" with his wife on Disney+.

He and Holker were married in 2013 and celebrated their ninth anniversary on Saturday. They have three children.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker said in a statement. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."



If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call or text the 988 suicide and crisis hotline.

The previous hotline number, 800-273-8255, is also open.