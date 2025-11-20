Report: Singer D4vd officially named suspect in teen's death

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Singer D4vd has been officially named a suspect in the death of a 15-year-old girl whose decomposing body was found in the trunk of a car registered to him that was taken to a Hollywood tow yard, it was reported Tuesday.

NBC4, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the investigation, reported that the singer has not been cooperative with investigators looking into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the front trunk of the singer's Tesla. According to the station, police believe the girl likely died in the spring and the singer -- whose real name is David Anthony Burke -- had help dismembering and disposing of the body.

The Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service the agency could not confirm the report.

The county medical examiner has not yet released a cause of the teen's death.

Celeste, of Lake Elsinore, had been reported missing by her mother last year, when the girl was just 13. The mother has told reporters that her daughter had a boyfriend named David. D4vd has a tattoo on one of his fingers matching the one reading "Shhh" that the Los Angeles County medical examiner revealed was on Rivas' index finger.

The teen's brother told NBC4 earlier this year that Celeste was last seen going to a movie with D4vd, but she never returned.

The Tesla in which her body was found had been abandoned near a home in the 1300 block of Doheny Place, not far from a home D4vd -- pronounced "David" -- had rented. Police served a search warrant at the house and took several items as possible evidence.

"The vehicle had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so Ms. Rivas Hernandez may have been deceased for several weeks before the discovery of her body," police said in a statement in September.

No arrests have been made in connection with the teen's death. A representative for D4vd said previously the singer was cooperating with investigators.

"The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death," police said in September. "As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body. (Robbery-Homicide Division) is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family.

"We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as we continue this investigation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate, but at this time, we are unable to answer additional questions."

The Los Angeles Times reported earlier that the 2023 Tesla had been parked on Bluebird Avenue in Hollywood Hills for so long that some residents complained about it in late August, leading the car to be ticketed. A parking enforcement officer marked the Tesla on Aug. 27, noting the position of its tires, according to The Times. The officer issued a citation on Sept. 3 to the Tesla for violating the 72-hour parking ordinance.

D4vd was on the last leg of a U.S. tour when Rivas' body was discovered. Several shows were canceled, including one that had been scheduled at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre.

According to various reports, his label, Interscope Records, has halted all promotion of D4vd's latest record, "Withered."

