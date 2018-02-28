OscarsFood deserves an award of its own

(KGTV) - The 90th Academy Awards are right around the corner and there are likely a good number of fans readying their kitchens to throw one award-winning watch party.

Naturally, themed dishes are likely and, thus, the internet has come to help with any party-planning needs. Though in this instance, it may be tougher to recreate recipes.

"#OscarsFood" started trending on Twitter and the results range from delicious to play it off the stage. Here's a look at some of our favorites:

-- "Fifty Shades of Grey Poupon" - Twitter user Karl_Diesel

-- "The Silence of the Hams" - Twitter user UnknownWr1ter

-- "Million Dollar Baby Back Ribs" - Twitter user rocking_d_robin

-- "Three Buffet Lines Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - Twitter user mrskingle

-- "Katharine Heartburn" - Twitter user BenjiButcher

-- "Best Supporting Snacktress" - Twitter user KristieSmeltzer

And now we're all hungry. The Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4 on ABC10.