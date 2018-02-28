OscarsFood deserves an award of its own

Mostly Cloudy
FILE - This March 2, 2014 file photo shows Oscar statues lined up backstage during the Oscars in Los Angeles. The 89th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
(KGTV) - The 90th Academy Awards are right around the corner and there are likely a good number of fans readying their kitchens to throw one award-winning watch party.
Naturally, themed dishes are likely and, thus, the internet has come to help with any party-planning needs. Though in this instance, it may be tougher to recreate recipes.
"#OscarsFood" started trending on Twitter and the results range from delicious to play it off the stage. Here's a look at some of our favorites:
-- "Fifty Shades of Grey Poupon" - Twitter user Karl_Diesel
-- "The Silence of the Hams" - Twitter user UnknownWr1ter
-- "Million Dollar Baby Back Ribs" - Twitter user rocking_d_robin
-- "Three Buffet Lines Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - Twitter user mrskingle
-- "Katharine Heartburn" - Twitter user BenjiButcher
-- "Best Supporting Snacktress" - Twitter user KristieSmeltzer
And now we're all hungry. The Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4 on ABC10.