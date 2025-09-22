'One Battle After Another' filmed around San Diego, county touts economic impact

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An upcoming film starring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro contributed to San Diego County’s economy in a big way.

About six weeks of filming for “One Battle After Another,” a Warner Bros. production, took place in various San Diego County locations in 2024, and county officials -- citing Warner Bros. accounting -- said the filming in the region brought in an estimated $6.8 million for the local economy.

The county said the positive financial impact “ranged from lodging, to food, paying movie extras and technicians, and the cost of the goods used in filming.”

According to the county, some parts of the movie were shot at county parks and communities; other locations included Borrego Springs, the city of San Diego, and Otay Mesa near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The process for the movie to be shot in San Diego County included Warner Bros. working with multiple county agencies, including the sheriff’s office and County Fire “because of the guns, explosions and ammunition used during filming.”

"One Battle After Another" hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 26.

Click here to read the Associated Press review.