Mystery grows over body found in singer's Tesla at Hollywood tow yard

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) - Investigators continued efforts to identify human remains found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to a singer-songwriter that was towed to a Hollywood impound yard, while police also responded to a second body found in another car at a tow yard in South Los Angeles.

The body inside the front trunk of the Tesla was found around 12:20 p.m. Monday at a tow yard in the 1000 block of North Mansfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the LAPD, the vehicle was impounded and towed to the yard -- an "official police garage" -- on Friday by the city Department of Transportation because it was "parked on a public street for more than 72 hours."

The car is believed to have been parked in the Hollywood Hills. Law enforcement sources told NBC4 that the Tesla had been parked at the location for nearly a month. After it was impounded, workers at the tow yard reported a strong odor coming from the car, leading to the discovery of the remains.

According to various reports, the remains were dismembered and severely decomposed, and were found inside a bag in the trunk. NBC4 reported that the person was a woman, but the county medical examiner had not yet identified the body.

The Tesla was registered in Texas to David Anthony Burke, a singer known as D4vd who has millions of followers on social media and is in the midst of a U.S. tour. He was set to perform in Minneapolis Tuesday.

A representative for the singer told NBC4 that he "has been informed about what's happened, and although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with authorities."

The singer's "Withered" tour is scheduled to make a stop at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. The tour began Aug. 5, according to a schedule posted online.

Meanwhile, while that mystery continued to unfold, Los Angeles police on Tuesday responded to the discovery of another body found inside a Honda Civic that had been impounded at a tow yard in South Los Angeles. That tow yard, Al's Towing, is also an official police garage in the 6100 block of St. Andrews Place.

Police sources told the Los Angeles Times the body in the Civic was tied to a missing person report, and it was not believed to be connected to the body found in the Tesla at the Hollywood tow yard.

