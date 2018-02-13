Man mistakenly buys girlfriend tickets to 'Red Hot Chili Pipers,' not 'Peppers'

MILWAUKEE — With Valentine's Day fast approaching, people are buying gifts for their loved ones. Don't let the crunch-time mess up your gift-giving.

Speaking of a mess up, one guy thought he was buying tickets for him and his girlfriend to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Ireland. Two days before the concert, they realized the tickets were for the Red Hot Chili PIPERS - the 'world's best bagpipe band," who often perform at Irish Fest in Milwaukee.

Sports Illustrated shared that Duncan Robb bought the tickets as a Christmas present.

The couple shared a good laugh, and went to the concert anyway.

