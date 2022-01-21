Louie Anderson: Longtime comedian dead at 68

Actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68.

Earlier this week, Anderson's spokesperson said he was being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in a Las Vegas hospital. At the time, publicist Glenn Schwartz said the comedian had been "resting comfortably."

Anderson, who lived in Las Vegas, won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for the comedy series "Baskets." In that show, he portrayed Christine Baskets, the mother of twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. The role also earned him three consecutive nominations for the award.

Anderson had been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson also appeared on the big screen in 1988′s "Coming to America" and in last year's sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.