Los Angeles police identify Florida woman as alleged shooter at Rihanna's home

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Florida woman who allegedly opened fire with an assault rifle on singer Rihanna's home in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles remained behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Heather Road, just west of Beverly Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the LAPD, which did not identify Rihanna as the home's resident, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon/shots fired report and met the person who made the call.

After obtaining suspect information, the woman was located, taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

The LAPD identified her as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, who was booked on suspicion of attempted murder with bail set at $10.225 million.

In court records, she lists an address in Orlando, Florida, as her place of residence, according to a published report. A Facebook page believed to be Ortiz's also lists Orlando as her current home.

LAPD Capt. Mike Bland told reporters at the scene of Sunday's shooting the weapon was an AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect was allegedly driving a white Tesla when she stopped across the street from the house Rihanna shares with rapper A$AP Rocky and their three children and opened fire for unknown reasons.

Ortiz was arrested in the parking lot of the Sherman Oaks Galleria about 30 minutes after the gunfire was reported.

Helicopter footage after the shooting showed what appeared to be bullet holes in a gate, as well as the front of the home blocked by yellow crime-scene tape attached to an LAPD SUV.

TMZ reported Monday that Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting with her two sons and one daughter, aged 3, 2 and 6 months.

There were no reports of injuries.

The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division was investigating the shooting.

It was unclear what may have motivated the shooting. On what is believed to be Ortiz's Facebook page, there are multiple videos and posts making reference to celebrities including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

One post from last February tags Rihanna, and says Ortiz was waiting for the singer "to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

She referenced the singer again in a December post that states, "I'm already threw (sic) with Rihanna, Your turn hiding (expletive), Stop begging for a look."

