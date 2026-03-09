Woman arrested after allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home near Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities said they would release further information Monday about the woman arrested for firing an AR-15-style rifle into singer Rihanna's home in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at the singer's home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Sunset Boulevard just west of Beverly Hills about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, NBC reported.

LAPD Captain Mike Bland told NBC4 that an AR-15-style rifle was recovered by officers. He said information about the woman would be released Monday.

According to the TMZ.com, the woman was about 30 years old.

Helicopter footage after the shooting showed what appeared to be bullet holes in a gate, as well as the front of the home blocked by yellow crime-scene tape attached to an LAPD SUV.

Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting, according to TMZ.com, but it was unclear if anyone else was in the residence. She shares the home in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky and their three children.

There were no reports of injuries.

